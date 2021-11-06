Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Market Cap Hits $21.26 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $21.26 million and approximately $3,559.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00082555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00079170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00100213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,637.18 or 1.00138412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.51 or 0.07212664 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022368 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

