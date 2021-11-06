USDK Hits One Day Trading Volume of $155.68 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.71 million and $155.68 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00082555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00079170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00100213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,637.18 or 1.00138412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.51 or 0.07212664 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022368 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.