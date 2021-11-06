Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $781.77 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $781.77 million and $268.59 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,553.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,396.65 or 0.07260786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.02 or 0.00320406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.36 or 0.00963388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00085969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.69 or 0.00420598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00278541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00248602 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,342,063,340 coins and its circulating supply is 28,477,094,831 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

