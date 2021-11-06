Scotiabank Lowers Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of LIFZF stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

