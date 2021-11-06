Pyrk Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,603.28 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $59,603.28 and approximately $2,134.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

