Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. Open Text has a one year low of $40.14 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 488,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,798,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Open Text by 1,338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 202,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 802,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

