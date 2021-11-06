SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.55 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.140-$1.150 EPS.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.91. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.88%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

