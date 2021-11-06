Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.96. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forestar Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Forestar Group worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

