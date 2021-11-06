Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $850.00 at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $798.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $702.59.
REGN opened at $611.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $613.67 and a 200-day moving average of $574.30.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,999 shares of company stock worth $162,829,227. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
