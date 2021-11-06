Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $850.00 at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $798.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $702.59.

REGN opened at $611.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $613.67 and a 200-day moving average of $574.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,999 shares of company stock worth $162,829,227. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

