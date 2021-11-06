Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

GTN opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.