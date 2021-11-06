GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$58.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

