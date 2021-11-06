Fundamental Research Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $164.79

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Fundamental Research from $163.99 to $164.79 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) – Don’t Forget the Long Wait Times for the iPhone 13” and dated October 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.56.

AAPL stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.