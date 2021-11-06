Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.94 ($69.34).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,432.63. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 12 month high of €54.92 ($64.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €51.58 and its 200 day moving average is €48.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

