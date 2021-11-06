HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$26.00 price objective on the stock.

HLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Clarus Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE HLS opened at C$18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$597.52 million and a PE ratio of -29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.92. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.76.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.90%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

