Zacks: Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

NYSE:FRC opened at $219.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $222.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 46,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $206,308,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.