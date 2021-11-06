TD Securities Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$115.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$105.56.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

GRT.UN opened at C$99.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$92.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.14. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$71.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.