Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.89.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$12.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.43. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.30.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

