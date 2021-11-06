Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.14.

RDFN opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,083 shares of company stock worth $6,097,682. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 8.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

