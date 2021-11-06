Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.20.

GIL opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,035,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

