Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $136.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $127.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average is $113.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 26.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

