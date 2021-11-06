Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $91.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.63.

APO stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $81.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,876,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,894,929 shares of company stock worth $119,006,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

