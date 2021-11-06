Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.44

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 1041873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 153.1% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $42,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

