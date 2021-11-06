Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.42

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.42 and last traded at $133.89, with a volume of 4730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.25.

PAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.