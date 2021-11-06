Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.46

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.46 and last traded at $64.21, with a volume of 6838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Get Jabil alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,337 shares of company stock worth $6,700,650. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 152,067 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.