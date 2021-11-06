Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $11.53

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $8.75. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.94.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

