Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $11.53

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $8.75. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.