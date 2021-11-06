CryptoZoon Price Hits $0.0143 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $11.25 million and $3.10 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00082205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00078630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00099913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,502.52 or 1.00022486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.96 or 0.07171498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022411 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 787,698,042 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

