Add.xyz Market Capitalization Tops $3.22 Million (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $105,936.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00251336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.