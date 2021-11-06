Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Holdings Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 327.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,020 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Yandex worth $21,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,502,000 after buying an additional 455,604 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 270,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 77,061 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Yandex by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX opened at $86.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. Yandex has a 1 year low of $58.91 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on YNDX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

