Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 82000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

