Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.98

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.98 and last traded at C$13.98, with a volume of 26545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.49.

A number of research firms have commented on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$238.78 million and a PE ratio of 10.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a quick ratio of 37.62 and a current ratio of 39.46.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$35,855.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,887,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,832,551.58. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,700 shares of company stock worth $123,417.

About Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.