Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.75

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$51.75 and last traded at C$50.61, with a volume of 495934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.88.

The company has a market cap of C$9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.03.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

