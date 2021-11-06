OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.83.
NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.96 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.
In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,529 shares of company stock worth $7,355,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
