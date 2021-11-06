OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.83.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.96 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,529 shares of company stock worth $7,355,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

