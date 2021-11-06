Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.83.

AX opened at $60.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.59. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

