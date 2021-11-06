Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARGO. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.85.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $59.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Argo Group International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

