Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
BCOR opened at $18.36 on Friday. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $893.58 million, a P/E ratio of -43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 391.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Blucora in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blucora in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Blucora by 36.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.
Blucora Company Profile
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
