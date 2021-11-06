Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

BCOR opened at $18.36 on Friday. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $893.58 million, a P/E ratio of -43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 391.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Blucora in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blucora in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Blucora by 36.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

