Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.