Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Raised to $189.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $189.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WTS opened at $206.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $110.43 and a 12-month high of $207.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.84.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 623,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,517,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

