Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of PSYTF opened at $9.01 on Friday. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

