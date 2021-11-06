Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPZEF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.81.

OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $14.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

