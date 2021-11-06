Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$126.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PRBZF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.63.

Shares of PRBZF opened at $109.02 on Friday. Premium Brands has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $109.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.41.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

