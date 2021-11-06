Man Group plc Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 532,318 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $23,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.89. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

