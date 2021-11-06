2,384 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 355.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,744 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after buying an additional 757,855 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $71,355,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after buying an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $50,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

NYSE ATO opened at $93.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

