Amalgamated Bank Buys 27,422 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in FMC by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in FMC by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Shares of FMC opened at $106.63 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.19.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

