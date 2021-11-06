Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Entravision Communications has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entravision Communications to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

EVC opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $765.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,547,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,382 shares of company stock worth $2,472,056. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entravision Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Entravision Communications worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

