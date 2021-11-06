Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Amalgamated Financial has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $18.78 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $584.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

