Spectris (LON:SXS) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock.

SXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.22) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,737.50 ($48.83).

LON SXS opened at GBX 3,730 ($48.73) on Friday. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,520 ($32.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,858.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,747.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

