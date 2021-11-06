Clarkson (LON:CKN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,295 ($56.11) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CKN. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clarkson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 4,055 ($52.98) on Friday. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,004.48 ($26.19) and a one year high of GBX 4,225 ($55.20). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,840.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,362.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.60%.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

