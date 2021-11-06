Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 213 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 234 ($3.06) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of GENL stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Friday. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.20 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £400.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.02.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

