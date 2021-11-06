Zacks Investment Research Lowers TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRTX. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.90.

TRTX opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.87.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -69.06%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

